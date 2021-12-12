Fuel price hike: Buhari, Governors ‘ve failed – North Central group

Stakeholders under the umbrella of Coalition of Northern Groups have rejected the plan by government to hike the price of fuel explaining that it is an indication the President Muhammadu Buhari and the 36 state Governors have failed the people.

The North Central Coordinator of the Coalition, Mohammed Mohammed stated this at the weekend in a press briefing after its stakeholders meeting in Minna.

He said that the group resolved, “That the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and all the 36 state Governments have failed totally in the major area of providing security of lives and property of citizens and in ensuring a secure economic environment in the North in particular.”

He declared that the problem prevalent in North Central zone and the North in general is due mainly to insensitive leadership.

Mohammed argued that hike in fuel price will further compound the sufferings of the people of the region, North and Nigerians in general, adding that excused adduced by Federal Government and its crannies in property of oil subsidy removal is not tenable.

He stated that the promise of a N5,000 palliative to 40 million Nigerians is unfounded, fake and unacceptable.

He said that having taken shock of the intolerable circumstances such fuel price hike would entail, the group has resolved to mobilize the entire people of the North to register such fresh assault on the citizens.

He said, “we finally warn that this latest increase , if allowed would quinte possibly represent the biggest culmilative threat to the corporate survival , peace and security of Nigeria since its creation 100 years ago.”

