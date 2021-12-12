Fuel price hike: Buhari, govs failed – Group

Stakeholders under the umbrella of Coalition of Northern Groups have rejected the plan by government to hike the price of fuel, saying that it is an indication that President Muhammadu Buhari and the 36 state governors have failed the people.

The North central coordinator of the coalition, Mohammed Mohammed, stated this weekend at a press briefing after its stakeholder’s meeting in Minna.

He said the group resolved, that the administration of President Buhari and all the 36 state governments have failed totally in the major area of providing security of lives and property of citizens and in ensuring a secure economic environment in the North in particular.”

He added that the problem prevalent in North central zone and the North in general is due mainly to insensitive leadership.

Mohammed argued that hike in fuel price will further compound the sufferings of the people of the region in the North and Nigerians in general.

He stated that the excuses adduced by federal government and its crannies with regards to oil subsidy removal is not tenable.

He stated further that the promise of a N5,000 palliative to 40 million Nigerians is unfounded, fake and unacceptable.

He said having taken stock of the intolerable circumstances such fuel price hike would entail, the group has resolved to mobilise the entire people of the North to register such fresh assault on the citizens.

He said: “We warn that this latest increase, if allowed, would possibly represent the biggest cumulative threat to the corporate survival, peace and security of Nigeria since its creation 100 years ago.”