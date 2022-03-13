Fuel queues: Kyari should be commended – Yakasai

.

Elder statesman and outspoken political figure Alhaji Tanko Yakasai has called on Nigerians to always appreciate public office holders whenever they were doing well.

Alhaji Yakasai, said this in a chat with journalists Sunday in Abuja insisted that NNPCL GMD, Mele Kyari, should be praised for the way he handled the petrol queues that affected some parts of the country recently.

He said: “The speed at which the NNPC management moved to arrest the spread of contaminated petrol which triggered the shortage, is worthy of commendation”.

He added that ” We should not criticise all the time especially in times of national emergency like what the country has gone through.”

Yakasai said the purpose of his message is to encourage public officers who show caurage when it is needed, as well as to draw the attention of Nigerians to imbibe the culture of suporting their best leaders whenever possible and criticise only when it is neccessary.

“That is how great great nations are built,” he said.

The Kano-born elder Statesman, added that he is impressed with the changes the National Oil Company is going through.

Specifically he said, “The NNPC which had been operating at a loss since it was establishe more thaan forty years ago started making profit under Mr. Kyari. I am also happy with the progress of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline that is sure to improve the economic performance of the whole country. As a country we must learn to appreciate our public officers whenever desirable,” he concluded.