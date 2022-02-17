Fuel scarcity: Akeredolu warns marketers against hoarding

The Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has warned petroleum marketers and fuel station owners in the state to desist from hoarding the products and creating artificial scarcity in the state.

The governor said the warning became imperative after observing the persisting queues at fuel stations in the state, particularly in Akure, the state capital.

Governor Akeredolu while noting that adulterated fuel is not sold in the state, frowned at the unnecessary hoarding of the products by fuel station owners.

The governor asked all petrol stations in the state to dispense fuel in their tanks at the regulated pump price to ease the people of the long hours spent at fuel stations.