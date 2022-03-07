Fuel scarcity: CNG identifies those responsible, appeals for urgent intervention





The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has lamented the protracted fuel scarcity in states across the federation, demanding that the federal government must take additional measures to rescue Nigerians from undue suffering, including sacking top management staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

In a statement made available to Blueprint in Abuja Monday, signed by CNG’s Director of Strategic Communication, Samaila Musa, the group said that the effort of the federal government is being sabotaged by the aforementioned for selfish reasons, including “to force Nigerians to accept subsidy removal as the last resort, when the fuel scarcity persist incessantly”.

The statement reads: “In retrospection of the happenings in the Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry, Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has carefully studied the permutations with regard to the shameful importation of methanol-blended petroleum and the politics of fuel subsidy.

“It is on record that CNG, along with other patriotic unions such as NLC, TUC, CSOs, etc struggled and ultimately prevailed on the Federal Government to maintain fuel subsidy for the benefit of the ordinary Nigerians, who have suffered from mal-governance and brazen thievery from the political elite and senior civil servants in the petroleum industry.

“CNG condemns this orchestrated plan to scuttle the subsidy regime, which the NNPC and the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources deliberately, via their cronies, imported, which did not only cause damages to people’s vehicles, but also created artificial fuel scarcity that many businesses and economic activities were brought to a standstill.

“It is estimated that over 200 billion naira is now required to clean up the adulterated fuel before it can be consumed in addition to the money already spent in purchasing, transporting and subsidising the fuel.

“CNG’s position is, therefore, clear: that those responsible for importing the methanol-blended fuel must pay for its clean-up or refinement and resources from public treasury should not be used for that purpose.

“We unequivocally demand that the importation of adulterated and methanol-blended petroleum must be thoroughly investigated. The perpetrators must be identified, prosecuted and sanctioned appropriately to serve as deterrence to any saboteur.

“This is important because the resultant effect of fuel scarcity across the country subjected Nigerians to waste many hours on long queues at filling stations, instigated hoarding of fuel in some places and disrupted people from their daily activities.”

The group added: “CNG further observed that the Federal Government submitted supplementary budget of 2.557 trillion naira to the National Assembly as subsidy for petroleum products from June to December 2022. We have serious reservations on how this figure was arrived at. We are doubting it. We suspect inflation of figure. The Federal Government must be transparent and accountable.

“The President should understand that some people very close to him and his appointees are the architects of the current fuel paucity in Nigeria. Nigerians therefore view this move as ultimate betrayal and breach of trust unless the President acts swiftly in the interest of the people to reverse this ugly trend. In the same vein, the Senate President should know that all their efforts and supports in retaining the subsidy is being scathed by the very people serving the government. There is still time to call them to order.

“The CNG is privy to the fact that ordinary citizens bear the brunt in this already tough economic situation. As such, it is our collective patriotic and moral obligation to challenge this rascality, incompetence and economic sabotage in the interest of the nation and its impoverished citizens.

“With their actions and commissions, they have demonstrated that they can go to extreme to create problem so that in the long run, subsidy will be bastardised and eventually eliminated altogether. We shall challenge them on this vendetta all the time.

“On this note, we are appealing to all Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic, religious, regional or political differences to remain prepared to troop out to the streets en mass to challenge this flimflam.

“We reiterate our position that these people are incompetent, inept and incapable of managing Nigeria’s oil industry effectively for the benefit of all. We call on all well-meaning Nigerians particularly the concerned unions to remain in touch for protest across the country to call for the resignation or sacking of top management of the NNPC and the State Minister for Petroleum Resources as we cannot fold our arms while ordinary Nigerians are denied the little benefit they enjoy from their God-given fuel.”