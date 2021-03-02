Fuel scarcity hits Ibadan, several commuters stranded

Several commuters were stranded in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital following the refusal of petrol dealers in the state to open their filling stations to sell fuel.

This forced many commercial motorcyclists, taxi cabs, and other commercial vehicles plying major roads in Ibadan to be completely off the road .

As early as 5.30am, most of the commercial motorcyclists and drivers of commercial vehicles were seen heading for filling stations in search of fuel resulting in long queue of vehicles.

At Sango- Eleyele road, Sango – UI- Ojoo, Ojoo- Iwo road, Iwo road – New Ife road, Iwo road Lagos expressway – Challenge, Ring Road – Akinyemi – Apata – NNPC -Abeokuta road, long queue of vehicles resurfaced at about 7am.

Our findings revealed that while some of the filling stations belonging to major marketers refused to open, few others particularly Mobil at Awolowo Road in Bodija opened for normal business with long queue of vehicles and commercial vehicles.

However, nearly all the filling stations belonging to independent marketers shut their gates with many commercial vehicles abandoned at the entrances to the filling stations.

As at the time of sending this report, the situation is still same with few filling stations attending to the many vehicles on queue at their various stations.