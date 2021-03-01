Fuel scarcity hits Zaria



Fuel scarcity on Monday hit Zaria, a viable commercial city located in Kaduna state.

Blueprint Correspondent reports that all filling stations in the area especially those own by Independent marketers have closed at the early hours of Monday.

Few major marketers were the ones dispensing the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) as a result of which long queues of vehicles surfaced at those filling stations owned by them.



Some of the motorists who spoke with Blueprint expressed their dissatisfaction and accused the independent marketers of hoarding the commodity.



A commercial bus driver, Mallam Sani Garuje, said the action of independent marketers was meant to create artificial scarcity of the product in order to make brisk business through black market.

He alleged that the marketers don’t have interest of common man in their hearts.

A commuter Stephen Sololom accused the marketers of trying to sabotage government efforts by hoarding the product intentionally to push the common man to hardship.



Effort to speak to one of the marketers and regulators has not yielded fruitful result as at the time of fill this report.

