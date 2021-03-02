Fuel scarcity: Labour to picket filling stations hoarding products



The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to picket energy stations nationwide over artificial scarcity of fuel across Nigeria due to hoarding of the product by some marketers.

The Congress after an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting also directed workers in the 36 states and Abuja to protest to the legislative chambers against plan to remove the national minimum wage act from the exclusive to the concurrent list.

According to a communique jointly signed by Comrade Ayuba Wabba as President and Ismail Bello General Secretary also directed NLC to collaborate with her TUC counterpart to actualise the protest against move to enslave Nigerian workers.



The Congress further described it as plan to set Nigeria in chaos move by the national assembly to decentralise the judiciary by creating state judicial council.



The communique reads, “On the current hoarding of petrol and the attendant scarcity, the NEC called on relevant regulatory agencies of government to rise up to the protection of the interests of the majority of Nigerians from the exploitative hands of market forces who are bent on making maximal profits from the sufferings of fellow citizens;

“The NEC warned that should the current artificial scarcity persist that the various leadership structures of the NLC should picket petrol stations found to be inflicting pains on Nigerians; and

“The NEC resolved that all the resolutions and decisions adopted at the emergency meeting should be pursued in collaboration with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the overall interest of all.”



On the planned removal of national minimum wage from the exclusive list to concurrent list, “The NEC decided that there will be a national protest action commencing from March 10, 2021 in the Federal Capital Territory and especially to the National Assembly.

“The protest is to make a strong statement that Nigerian workers would not lie low and watch hard fought rights which are of global standards bastardized by opportunistic and narrow thinking politicians;



“The NEC resolved that the national protest action will be concurrently held in all the 36 states of the federation and to the different State Houses of Assembly across Nigeria;

“The NEC decided that should the need arise; it has empowered the National Administrative Council of the NLC to declare and enforce a national strike action especially if the legislators continue on the ruinous path of moving the National Minimum Wage from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List;



“The NEC condemned and rejected in its entirety the ploy to decentralize Nigeria’s judiciary through the establishment of State Judicial Councils describing the move as unpatriotic, self-serving and an attempt to throw Nigeria into judicial and social chaos.”





Related

No tags for this post.