Fuel scarcity, Nigerians against Nigerians

Average and poor masses in this country have continued to lament the lingering fuel scarcity in the country which is worsening the poor living conditions of Nigerians.

Despite assurances by the group managing director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company that the fuel scarcity would be over last week, marketers have continued to hoard the the product thereby causing untold hardship for the people.

The issue of fuel scarcity in the country is a mere wickedness by Nigerians against Nigerians. It is a problem caused by.us and not by a foreigner.

Going by the circumstances surrounding the scarcity of fuel in the country one would easily conclude that it is a deliberate plan by petroleum marketers to decide within themselves on how to sell the product.

Today, as citizens are going out to buy fuel, you find out that among the filling stations in a particular place only one s

would be selling, then the next day you see a different one selling fuel.

This act is a deliberate to cause the masses untold hardship.

A driver yesterday in Jos confided in us that truly if all fuel stations would be sincere and open all their stations without withholding the commodity the issue of fuel scarcity would be a thing of the past.

This plan by the marketers is to generate more profit which is Nigerians against Nigerians which is wrong because one way or the other your friends, relatives and families will suffer. So, why choose to make life miserable for your brothers.

This is the right time we battle together and bring an end to this menace of fuel scarcity that is being imposed on Nigerians by some people with vested interest; people who only care about their personal interests without thinking about the danger they will put others in.

The federal government has assured us of more than one billon litres of fuel in stock, but then, why is it that fuel scarcity persists?

Nigerians are suffering because of scarcity fuel and if care is not taken this matter will result to something. So, we deem it necessary to call on the authorities concerned to pleas bring an end to fuel scarcity in the country.

Marketers should know that we are all Nigerians, and what goes around, comes around.

Therefore, the unity of this country is better than our individual and selfish interest.

Muhammad Umar Shehu

and Dangana Henry Joseph

[email protected] 08035794769 [email protected]