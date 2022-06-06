Fuel scarcity: Women racketeers having field day in business 

As fuel queues persist and filling stations are struggling to control desperate customers waiting to buy the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), at the official price, women racketeers are having a field day, selling a litre of PMS at N400 in different parts of the FCT. ADEOLA TUKURU reports with agencies.

In Kubwa, a litre of fuel went as high as N350, rising to N400 in Asokoro and other prime areas of Abuja, Business Starter gathered.

Sited at close proximity to various filling stations, these women with some with their babies strapped at their backs and some selling alongside their children are seen selling a litre of fuel for N400 to N500.

One of the racketeers, who identified herself as Hannah Ogele, said she stored fuel in several gallons, with the belief that fuel would be scarce at some point in the future.

According to her, though the fuel scarcity has been biting harder on commuters but it is a blessing in disguise for her because she has been fending for her family from the business.

How she gets her products

How she got the products, she explained that whenever there is scarcity, she buys from some filling stations at night. “I usually pay extra N200 or more for a 10-litre gallon. I buy at N2000 and sell N3,500.

Fuel queues have become a recurring decimal in Nigeria, especially the FCT. In the first quarter of the year, fuel scarcity disrupted economic activities, leading to an increase in inflation to 15.92 per cent, from 15.70 per cent.

Gains in business

“I saw it as a business opportunity and I decided to try and see the outcome. But after the gain I made the first day, I decided to buy more jericans and took my friends to go and queue in the midnight to buy the fuel,” she said.

She said, “Things have been difficult for me for some months now, but since my friend told me about this fuel business, I can now feed my family daily unlike before when I barely brought home money that will feed them three times.”

“I know it’s a bad prayer, but I wish this thing can continue so that I can be able to feed my family like I have been doing this past few days.”

“I make about N200 gain for each litre I sell. Some people do not even wish to buy from us, but after they have stayed in queues for a long time and they cannot bear it, they still run to us, she said.

The people laments

A lady identified as Angela standing in front of NIPCO fuel station on Kubwa expressway to take a vehicle to her destination told Nairametrics that she was already frustrated as she has been there for almost two hours.

“This fuel thing is getting worse every day. We don’t know what is happening again. I have been here since before 7am and till now, only a few vehicles have passed and I have not been lucky to board one because we have to struggle to jump in.”

She further explained, “If not because I have important work to do in my office today I would have just stayed home.”

Most people interviewed lamented the increase in transport fares. A driver identified as Mr Monday said he slept in a petrol station just to queue for fuel which made him increase the transport fare by N100.

“I went to the filling station yesterday night and I spent almost 5 hours before it was my turn to buy fuel. Tell me, if it’s you, wouldn’t you increase the fare?,” he queried.

A Bolt driver named Micheal told our reporter that he was at a fuel station in Lugbe from 3am until about 5am before he was able to buy fuel.

NIPCO filling station on Kubwa expressway was the only fuel station that was selling fuel as at the time of filing this report, hence the over 1kilometre long traffic caused by fuel buyers and other motorists.

Commuters could also be seen in their numbers waiting at different bus stops trying to get vehicles to convey them to their destinations.

IPMAN on fuel scarcity

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has blamed inadequate supply of petrol from the depots in Lagos for the scarcity being experienced in Abuja and other parts of the country.

IPMAN President, Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo, made this known in an interview on Monday in Lagos.

Okoronkwo spoke against the backdrop of resurfacing of fuel queues in some parts of the country, especially in Abuja.

Cause of fuel shortage

He said that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine had disrupted the smooth distribution of petrol, also known as, Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

According to him, marketers and transporters are now finding it difficult to bridge products to other parts of the country from the depots.

He said: “The huge amount spent in running the diesel trucks to transport fuel is very discouraging because we are running at a loss.

“The current N165 per litre pump price for PMS cannot fit in into the present realities without the pricing template being reviewed.

“We appeal to the government to look into the situation by either reviewing the freight rate or providing palliatives to all marketers to restore normalcy to distribution.

“The palliative can be making diesel accessible for marketers at discounted rates so that we can easily transport products across the country.”

Okoronkwo commended the government for the bridging claims paid so far to marketers, adding that efforts should be made to clear the outstanding amounts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

