Fuel Subsidy: Northern coalition hails NASS



The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has commended the National Assembly, especially Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on the roles they played in averting “a looming national disaster” by ensuring the suspension of the purported removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government in 2022 fiscal year.

According to a statement made available to Blueprint on Wednesday, signed by CNG Director, Strategic Communications, Samaila Musa, Senator Lawan deserves applause for identifying with the people and averting compounding their suffering to worsen their situation through skyrocketing price of petroleum product.

The statement reads: “Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has welcomed the suspension of the purported removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government in 2022 fiscal year. It is undeniably delightful action that CNG and other groups have been advocating considering the resultant effect that infamous and unpopular policy may cause on Nigerians.

“It can be recalled that CNG had challenged the earlier plan to remove fuel subsidy by the government because of the attendant suffering and devastation that can befall lives and livelihoods of millions of Nigerians.The CNG further commends senate president, Distinguished Senator Ahmad Lawan for his intervention along with other lawmakers for ensuring that the interest of the Nigerian people prevail.

“We appreciate his statesmanship and concern for the plight of ordinary Nigerians on the fuel subsidy.Therefore, Senator Lawan deserves applause for identifying with the people and averting compounding their suffering to worsen their situation through skyrocketing price of petroleum product.

“As stakeholders in Nigerian Project, the CNG advises the Federal Government to never contemplate removal of subsidy again as it is only direct benefit that many poor Nigerians enjoy from the Government.

“CNG, however, offers plausible recommendations to the federal government to solve this subsidy saga once and for all.

“CNG is quite aware of main reasons advanced by the Government and its functionaries in order to remove the subsidy as: That subsidy gulp trillions of naira annually, that the fuel is being smuggled to the neighboring countries because of higher prices and that the government needs fund for critical infrastructure.”

The group added: “In view of the above concerns often raised by the government, CNG offers very concrete and pragmatic recommendations to be implemented by the government so that the controversy over subsidy would be put to a halt. These recommendations include: That the Federal Government should block all the leakages through which selfish politicians and civil servants corner public resources for their personal aggrandizement.

“The Federal Government should use its security architecture to block smuggling the fuel just like it does to stop importation of rice into the country. It is being done for rice; it is doable for fuel too. Government should rehabilitate and revamp our four comatose national refineries that were jettisoned. The four refineries have maximum capacity of refining 450, 000 barrels per day.

“The government should apply some austerity measures to cut some unnecessary expenses, purchases, travels and tours within and outside the country. Foreign trips with large entourage should also be discouraged by the presidency in order to set example for others to emulate.

“Ministries, Departments, Parastatals and Agencies of the government should equally apply some austerity measures.There are so many past and present cases of corrupt practices by politicians and civil servants. The government can recover some reasonable fund here to finance its activities.

“National Assembly should also halt budget padding and reduce cost of running the legislative arm as their necessary patriotic sacrifices. In view of the current difficult situation in the country, the government must not extend the frontiers of hardship, devastation, joblessness and unemployment on the powerless Nigerians.

“The Federal Government has monopolized importation of petroleum product through NNPC. So the pertinent questions remain: to whom subsidy is being paid? Who are the beneficiaries? If there are loopholes and stealing, how can the government stop it? Why the government cannot prosecute the culprits?

“Millions of Nigerians are already swimming in an ocean of hardship with biting poverty, social insecurity, restiveness, devastating situation, loss of jobs, and criminal enterprise that seem to defy practical solution. We call on the government to note that any unpopular policies such as removal of fuel subsidy will result to further worsening of our security situation and endanger people’s means of survival.

“Nigerians bear the brunt of economic downturn through falling standard of living; poor infrastructure; falling standard of education and neglected healthcare system. They live in abject poverty and squalor amidst elite greed, flamboyance, spendthrift, corrupt practices and wasteful luxurious adventures.

“CNG is therefore closely monitoring the situation as it will never support any policy, pronouncement, action or programme that is detrimental to the people go unchallenged. We hereby use this medium to also inform all CNG zonal/state Coordinators and student wing to stand down on all planned protest.”