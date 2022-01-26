Fuel subsidy removal: We won’t go to sleep, electricity tarrif our next target – NLC

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said despite Federal Government’s suspension of fuel subsidy removal, it will remain vigilant, even as it continue to engage government on electricity tarrif hike and others.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday approved suspension of the subsidy removal for 18 months, but NLC said on Tuesday in Kaduna that it will not relax and lose focus on the issue in case of untoward happenstance, adding that Labour is constantly engaging goverment through a joint committee to ensure that spiralling hike in electricity tarrif is avoided.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the Deputy National Secretary of NLC, Comrade Bello Ismail, said, “We will not go to sleep despite the reversal of the subsidy removal by the government. We will continue to be vigilant over the issue. Following the reversal and reapproach by government, the National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress had an emergency virtual meeting this morning to consider the new position of the government.

“After vigorous debates, the NEC decided to suspend the planned nationwide protest scheduled for 27th January 2022 and the national protest in Abuja scheduled for 2nd February 2022. The leadership of the Congress has communicated this organ decision to our civil society allies who have stood stoically behind Nigerian workers in our quest for social and economic justice for workers and the downtrodden people of our country.

“Government suspend subsidy removal, we suspend strike action, they can reactivate, we can also reactivate. We are vigilant and we are prepared. There is lack of trust which is why we need to be eternally vigilant. This has brought to fore the need to stamp out corruption in the oil industry and the need to maintain our refineries to carry out those turnarounds and maintenance.

“Going forward, we will continue to engage with the government on very critical issues of ensuring local refining of petroleum, creation of sustainable jobs and provision of petrol at an affordable price for Nigerian workers and people. We are engaging goverment to ensure that the increase in electricity tarrif that we have seen in the last two years does not continue. We are also intervening on the increase in price of cooking gas. We need to stop the export of cooking gas when we cannot meet local demand.

“The effect of the proposed removal of petrol subsidy would push the pump price of fuel to between N320 and N340 per litre. This would have terribly exacerbated the current scourge of inflation in the country, deepened poverty, heightened social tensions and push poor citizens to the very precipice. We commend the Nigerian workers and people particularly civil society allies for their unwavering solidarity and support during this struggle. We are stronger together!”.