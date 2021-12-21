Fuel subsidy strike: Don’t betray Nigerians again, DSM tells NLC

The Democratic Socialist Movement (DSM), Tuesday cautioned the leadership of the nation’s industrial unions against betraying Nigerians again on their planned January 27 nationwide strike over removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government.

DSM in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan signed by its organising secretary, Comrade Peluola Adewale, said the labour leadership in the country will have to do a lot more to prove to Nigerian workers and masses that they actually mean to fight this time around.

The movement said words will not be enough, the actions of the leadership in ensuring that the January 27 protest rallies and the 1st February 2022 go ahead as planned without arbitrary and undemocratic suspension of action will be crucial in showing that the labour leadership is not again on a journey of betrayal.

“Given its history of betrayal, the labour leadership will have to do a lot more to prove to Nigerian workers and masses that they actually mean to fight this time around. Words will not be enough, the actions of the leadership in ensuring that the January 27 protest rallies and the 1st February 2022 go ahead as planned without arbitrary and undemocratic suspension of action will be crucial in showing that the labour leadership is not again on a journey of betrayal”, it said

The body added, “This is why the DSM is using this opportunity to urge the leadership of the NLC not to again take workers and the masses for granted by calling for actions it does not mean to see through to victory.

“We demand that since it is the NEC of the NLC that has agreed to call action on January 27 and 1st February, it is this organ at a properly convened meeting that should also have the power to decide when actions should be suspended after democratic discussions and careful consideration of all facts.”

DSM added: ” Therefore, we reject the usual but undemocratic practice whereby a few National Administrative Council (NAC) members suspend actions called by the authority of NEC as soon as any concession is offered by government.”