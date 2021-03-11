Fuel tanker explosion destroys Delta property worth millions of naira

Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed by fire as fuel laden tanker exploded in Ekwuomah community in Ika north east local government area of Delta state.

It was gathered that an unidentified vehicle which was overtaking the tanker scratched it by the side while on high speed on the Asaba-Agbor expressway, Ekwuoma.

It was learnt that the tanker driver while trying to avoid the smaller vehicle, lost control and veered off the road and fell.

It was said that immediately the tanker fell, it generated a lot of dust in the area, making it difficult for onlookers and passersby to see their next neighbour before it went on flame.

The inferno immediately spread to a residential building close to the spot the tanker fell and consumed it completely.

The fire moved to a nearby duplex but private water tankers driving past the accident quickly moved in to put off the fire but not without ruining a portion of the duplex.

An eyewitness and survivor, Mr Salisu Muhammed, Tuesday said: “This tanker was coming from Asaba to Agbor. One car was trying to overtake the tanker, when the tanker driver was trying to avoid the car and it fell.

“As soon as it fell, it exploded and the fire spread to the building directly where it fell on and it crossed to the building where I am staying now. It also spread to the other building by the other side.

“But nobody died. I couldn’t pick anything from my apartment. What I am wearing now was what I was sleeping on when the incident occurred. I woke up to see fire but people rescued me.”

Asked whether the state fire service were contacted, Muhammed said: “They didn’t come when the fire was on. It has consumed the entire compound and people were already battling with the fire on the other buildings when they arrived”, he stated.

Share this: Print

No tags for this post.