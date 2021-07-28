FUHSO begins 3-day retreat for staff

A three-day retreat for the foundation staff of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, has kicked off at the university’s take-off site in Otada, with the theme “Establishing A Sustainable FUHSO Culture And Core Values”.

Declaring the retreat open, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Innocent Ujah, welcomed the participants warmly to the Institution, which he described as the first of its kind in Nigeria.

In his keynote address, the Vice Chancellor of FUHSO and President, Nigeria Medical Association, appealed to all the participants to quickly imbibe the core values of Integrity, Innovation, Transparency, Accountability, Dedication, and Partnership as they settle down to their work, stressing that anyone found wanting would be promptly shown the way out.

Professor Ujah, who told the story of the establishment of the University to his foundation staff in great details, paid glowing tributes to the persevering spirit of all those who waddled through the murky waters of frustration and uncertainties to eventually see the Institution on ground. He particularly applauded former Senate President David Mark for sowing the seed.



Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Chairman of the Organising Committee of the retreat, and Director of Educational Planning of FUHSO, Professor Owoicho Akpa, commended the Vice Chancellor’s foresight in bringing all the foundation staff of the University together to interact, understand each other, and rub minds for the growth of the Institution in a desirable direction.

In today’s technical session, Professor Steve Abah spoke to the FUHSO foundation staff on ”Planning, Time Management And Goal Setting As Self-Development/Success Tooks For FUHSO Staff”, among other papers presented.

The retreat continues tomorrow with more paper presentations and other activities.

The foundation staff of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, is made up of workers from the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

