FULafia gets new registrar

Nuradeen Abdu has been appointed as the new registrar for Federal University of Lafia (FULafia) Nasarawa state.

Until his appointment, he was the academic secretary of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Kaduna state.

His appointment was announced by the chairman of the governing council Prof. Mumzali Jibrin on Thursday, during the 17th regular meeting of the governing council in Lafia.

Abdu who is the third registrar of FULafia, succeed Dr. Abubakar Mamuda, whose tenure ends on February 15, 2022.

The appointment of Abdu was sequel to a thorough process carried out in accordance with the University Miscellaneous Amendment Act, 1993, and consideration of the report of the Joint Council and Senate Selection Board.

He joined the services of ABU Zaria in the year 1998 as an administrative assistant and rose to the rank of deputy registrar in the year 2014.

He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Administration, Fellow Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria and member of the Association of Nigerian University Professional Administrators.

Abdu is an indigene of Katsina state and was born in Malumfashi LGA on June 20, 1967.

He graduated from the Department of Sociology, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, in 1994 with a B.sc in sociology with second class (Lower Division) and obtained a Master Degree in Public Administration in 2009.

