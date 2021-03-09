FULafia matriculates 3708 new students



Federal University of Lafia, in Nasarawa state, Tuesday, matriculated 3708 students who have been admitted into the University for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Shehu AbdulRahman, congratulated the new students for gaining admission into the school and charged them to abide by the University’s rules and regulations governing their academic and non-academic activities.

“Be modest and decent in your dressing and approach to issues and adhere strictly to the rules and regulations enshrined in the students handbook,” he said.

He equally warned that the University would not tolerate any act of indiscipline perpetrated by students.

“At the university of Lafia, we have zero tolerance for any form of misconduct, and we do not hesitate to sanction unpleasant behaviors. I further implore you to show respect to your colleagues and staff in the University to make your stay fruitful and productive,” he said.

Prof.AbdulRahman reminded the students that the oath taken by them was to be obedient to the Vice-Chancellor, all those in authority and to be of good conduct throughout their stay in the University.



He however, assured them of maximum security on the two campuses, and asked them not to hesitate to report any suspicious activities to the Dean of Students Affairs, Security officers or any staff of the university for immediate response.

