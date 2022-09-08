FULDAN tasks FG on Fulani nomadic education 

The Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (FULDAN) has identified illiteracy as the major problem of the Fulani in Nigeria.

FULDAN also tasked the federal government to act fast and address all the challenges of the Fulani and other Nigerians.

Chairman Board of Trustees (BoT) FULDAN, Ahmad U Bello stated this Wednesday during the inauguration of the new national leadership of the group.

The BoT chairman described nomadic education as key for the emancipation of the Fulani tribe in Nigeria and enjoined his people to embrace Western and Quranic education in order to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

Bello said “Nomadic education is key, so that those that are tending their cattle even in the forest can be educated.”

He noted that when the Fulani are treated fairly like other Nigerians, it will strengthen the unity, peace and development of the country.

In his remarks after the oath of office, the newly inaugurated chairman, Muhammed Bello lamented that the federal government is not doing enough to address the illiteracy among Fulani.

He assured that, the newly inaugurated FULDAN leadership assured that they will do everything to protect the lives and properties of Fulani across the country.

“We will put up a committee to liaise with the government. On the other hand, we will also ensure that the federal government does its part in carrying everybody and tribe along.”

