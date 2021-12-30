Fulfill campaign promises

I am of the view that if our politicians fulfil their campaign promises to the electorate it will solve some challenges bedeviling this country.



Nigerian politicians usually make series of promises during their political campaigns but once they got the seat they are done with those that elected them and have some cabals within their relatives, friends and family.

They normally vow and swear during their political campaigns that if you give them your votes they will provide everything and improve your life. They promise to construct good roads, provide constant electricity, water, health facilities and other necessities of life. But almost all our politicians fail woefully to fulfill these promises.

The present deplorable situation of this country such as insecurity, bad economy and lots more could be attributed to the greed and non fulfilment of campaign promises by politicians.

I think Nigerian politicians forget that there are dancing to our tune because without our votes they will not get to where are. So, I wonder why they are not fair and just to us the electorate.

Therefore, I call on our politicians to endeavour to fulfill their campaign promises when in power. This will reduce the menace of insecurity, unemployment, poor Infrastructure, etc bedeviling this country.







Abdulrahman Abdullahi Aliyu, Department of Mass Communication, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic,Bauchi, Bauchi state.

