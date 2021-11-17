Full blown fuel scarcity looms as NUPENG threatens strike

The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) has issued a two-week strike notice to the federal government, raising the possibility of fuel scarcity across the country in the coming weeks.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by NUPENG President, Williams Akhoreha, and General Secretary, Olawale Afolabi, Monday.

The union said the notice of strike was one of the decisions reached at its special national delegates conference Thursday.

It listed non-payment of workers’ salaries and benefits, among others, as reasons for its resolution.

One of the issues, NUPENG said, was the outstanding payment of terminal benefits to its members that were declared redundant in 2012 by the management of Chevron Nigeria limited.