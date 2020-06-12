Full list of 42 newly confirmed career ambassadors

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointment of 42 Ambassadors-designate.

This was just as the Upper Chamber confirmed the nomination of James Jiya John Kolo as Commissioner of the Federal Character Commission.

The Confirmation of the nominees was sequel to the consideration of the reports of the Senate Committees on Foreign Affairs; and Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

President Muhammadu Buhari in letter dated May 6, 2020, said the appointment of the nominees was in accordance to section 171 (1),(2)(c) and subsection (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The Ambassadors-designate confirmed by the Senate are: C.O Nwachukwu, Abia; A. Kafas, Adamawa; R. U. Brown, Akwa-Ibom; G. A. Odudigbo, Anambra; O. C. Onowu, Anambra; Y. S. Suleiman, Bauchi; E S. Agbana, Bayelsa; B. B. M. Okoyen Bayelsa; G. M. Okoko, Benue; A. M. Garba, Borno; M. l. Bashir, Borno; M. O. Abam, Cross River; A. E. Allotey, Cross River; G. E. Edokpa, Edo; and A. N. Madubuike, Enugu.

Others are: Adamu Lamuwa, Gombe; Mr. Innocent A. lwejuo, lmo; M. S. Abubakar, Jigawa; Y. A. Ahmed, Jigawa; S. D. Umar, Kaduna; A. Sule, Kano; G. Y. Hamza, Kano; N. Rimi, Katsina; L S. Ahmed-Remawa, Katsina; M. Manu, Kebbi; l. R. Ocheni, Kogi; l. A. Yusuf, Kogi; M. Abdulraheem, Kwara; Mrs. W. A. Adedeji, Lagos; and A. U. Ogah, Nasarawa.

Also among career ambassadors-designate confirmed are: A. A. Musa, Niger; N. A. Kolo, Niger; S. O. Olaniyan, Ogun; A. R. Adejola, Ogun, E. Awe Ondo; O. Aluko, Osun; I. A. Alatishe, Osun; V. A. Adeleke, Oyo; M. S. Adamu, Plateau; l. N. Charles, Rivers; Z M. lfu, Taraba; and B. B. Hamman, Yobe.

Meanwhile, the Senate on Thursday adjourned plenary till Tuesday, June 23, 2020.