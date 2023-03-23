Full list of elected governors in 26 states, 2 to go

Following the announcement of the Labour Party (LP), candidate as the winner of the Abia state governorship election, Alex Otti, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the total number of governor-elects in the March 18, 2023 polls is 26.

The elections in Kebbi and Adamawa were declared inconclusive by the electoral commission.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had 15 state governor-elects, which include; Uba Sani (Kaduna), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Mohammed Bago (Niger), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Dikko Radda (Katsina), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Mai Mala Muni (Yobe), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), and Babagana Zulum (Borno).

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), clinched victory in nine states, – Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Siminialayi Fubara (Rivers), and Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta) won during the gubernatorial election.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abba Kabir, won their first governorship seat in Kano state.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

