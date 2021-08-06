Funds misappropriation allegation in NEDC mischievous’

The chairman, North East Youths and Elders Forum, Alhaji Salihu Muhammad Magaji, has explained that the allegations of miss appropriation of funds against the North East Development Commission (NEDC) under the leadership of Mohammed Goni Akali is mischievious and baseless.

Magaji stated this Friday while reacting to the allegations published by some media outlets insinuating that there are funds misappropriations in NEDC.

“The North East Youth Progressive Forum of Nigeria (NEYPFN) chairman Comrade Maina Bukar that levelled these false allegations is a faceless group. We don’t know him. No one knows the group in the north eastern states.

“Let him allow NEDC to develop the region. It is unfortunate some people who claim to have come from the north want to bring the commission down with false claims and false accusations,” he said.

Magaji stressed that NEDC had established N6 billion ICT training centres at higher institutions in Bauchi and Gombe states and training centres in various universities and polytechnic in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.

“They built a 20 bed facility at Goni IDP camp, a 30-bed facility within muna garage IDPs camps and equipped a molecular laboratory in Bauchi.

“Because of their performance all the six north eastern states consider NEDC as a major stakeholder in the infrastructure development in the region. They have confidence in it and that is the reason they always rally around the Commission for support.”