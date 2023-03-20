Funke Akindele breaks silence after 2023 governorship election loss

The Lagos state deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday March 18, 2023, Funke Akindele, has reacted to her defeat in the elections.

The actress stated that she doesn’t regret running for office.

Blueprint had reported that Abdul-Azeez Adediran and Akindele, were defeated by the incumbent governor and All Progressives Congress candidate (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the election.

In an Instagram post on Monday, she said, “It has been an amazing and insightful experience on my journey to the ballot, and I must say, it was an absolute learning curve for me. A lot of things have been learned and unlearned. I sincerely do not regret taking this huge step of running for office.

“I, therefore, want to thank the people of Lagos state for believing in me and supporting my decision to run for office. I saw every message of support online and offline, I heard of all the places where people supported me and challenged those who tried to discredit me.

“I remember every warm welcome during our campaign tour and the faith you all showed in me. The elections might not have panned out in the way we hoped, but it was an honourable run for us. We fought a good fight indeed, as a matter of fact.

“I also want to encourage all who mean well for the Nation and the state of Lagos not to give up. I understand that some of us are beginning to develop some sort of apathy toward the system, however, if we do not speak, we will never be heard. I’m glad that we could at least speak up.”

