Funke Akindele loses to Sanwo-Olu as INEC reschedules ‘election in Lagos’

The Lagos state deputy governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Olufunke Akindele, has lost her polling unit to the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akindele’s polling unit is 019, Ita Aro Square, Àga/Ijimu ward in Ikorodu, Lagos State, where she cast her vote earlier on Saturday.

Sanwo Olu polled a total of 77 votes to defeat PDP’s Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adeniran, and his running mate, Akindele, who scooped a total of 19 votes.

Labour Party’s candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour polled three votes, while Funsho Doherty of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled two votes.

