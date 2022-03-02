Funmi Ayinke and Nigeria’s history

We all will agree Nigeria’s history is complex, we have been through a lot as a nation, with too many contentions and issues. Since independence, Nigeria has had her fair share of horrible leaders and sometimes good leaders, though good, but with time, they jumped into the embrace of corrupt practices. Only a few stood out. Nigeria has, however, pulled out of every problem of leadership stronger with time. Thanks to the good eggs that never stopped trying to make a difference in their few counts. Though our strength doesn’t mean we should sit back and accept all manner of terrible leaders in the name of coming out stronger, our strength should be visible to our oppressors. Our strength is voting for the right candidate and giving that candidate our full support.

Our past has been riddled with men who cared less about the well-being of the average Nigerian, but more about their pocket. it’s the same occurence with every passing year. More of Nigeria’s funds are recovered from overseas as most of these men were very heavily vested in stealing public funds, throwing the country into a dangerous position filled with debts from all angles which has led to many financial disarray. One wonders if there is any possibility of Nigeria getting out of the situation of bad leadership, because our history makes it look as though we can never make it out of this situation of terrible leadership. Nigeria’s great novelist, Chinua Achebe, stated in his book; The trouble with Nigeria, inspiring Nigerians to reject old habits of electing bad leaders which Inhibit Nigeria from becoming a modern and attractive country.

It makes one wonder how we have plunged ourselves into the same kind of trouble over and again, does it mean that we keep voting the same kind of leaders? Could it be something else? Is there any solution?

In my opinion, Nigeria is only particular about the problems and never the solution. We worry too much about the problem, and avoid asking ourselves how we can push forward. How do we go about solving this? How do we look beyond tribal bigotry, political manipulation, and gender marginalisation?

What kind of leader do we need? These are the questions Nigerians need to start asking. There is already an answer starring us in our faces; Ambassador Funmi Ayinke. Why a woman? My simple answer is, if the men have failed us again and again, isn’t it high time we tried the leadership of a woman? And not just any woman, a technocrat, a competent woman.

Ambassador Funmi Ayinke is by all standards the most competent woman for the job. A woman who has built herself from the scratch, who has slowly climbed the ladder of success, a top-notch engineer who has diligently served the public. Someone that has proven herself capable over and over again. Knowing that anyone will do great in a high office comes from how well they did in their previous positions, how well they acted, their achievements, etc. Ayinke‘s achievements in her own business and her career are outstanding, so outstanding by several miles cannot be compared to all of the previous head of affairs in Nigeria’s history.

Nigeria has not been given a chance to try competent female leaders who have built themselves empires. We have been led by several men, but not even one whose career stands out. Nigeria needs a technocrat. If there is one thing that the history of major countries in the world has taught us, it is how different technocrats in seats of power have impacted tremendously in their ‘country’s growth and development. They often take their nations or states to a higher level both economically and otherwise. Everything is different and more professional when handled by an expert in a field of academy, or career, and this is exactly what Ambassador Funmi is. She has made a beautiful name for herself in both Nigeria and abroad.

All of her achievements cannot be over-emphasised as completely excellent. Funmi is a Fellow of Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (FNIMechE); Fellow of International Management Consultants (FIMC), and the Institute of Management Consultants-Nigeria Certified Management Consultants; Fellow of Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE), and also Fellow, Institute of Management Specialist UK (FIMS). She is member, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) and a certified mechanical engineer with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN); Global Member, Project Management Institute (PMI), USA, and Certified Procurement Cadre by the Bureau of Public Procurement.

She has also attended other professional courses, including Comprehensive Computer Training on Auto CAD; Professional Education Course for Prospective Corporate Members, and several other courses in Engineering Assemblies.

Engr. Dr. Mrs. Funmilayo Waheed Adekojo has been recognised in several settings, awarded for excellence, one being the “Icon of Societal Development Award,” from the Progressive Students Movement. Apart from her career, Funmi Ayinke has delivered in the little she was entrusted with in government. Honesty and integrity which the Nigerian government lack, are part of her watchword. She might be new to the game of politics but she is definitely going to do well in office of Mr President, even the Holy Book says; “Have you seen a man diligent in his work, he shall stand before kings.” Diligence has for too long not been rewarded in this country, and that needs to be changed. She is a force of change to reckon with. Major countries that stand tall in the world do so because they have competent leaders, when the leader is frail, the country is frail too, there is no saying otherwise.

Nigeria also needs someone who sees the masses, who feels their pain, and can assure them of a shoulder to lean on. We need a philanthropist and a leader that acts when the people cry. Nigeria has often had leaders whose ears are shut to the cry of the citizens, and leaders whose gluttony has destroyed the foundation of growth and development. This is not like that for Funmi Ayinke, she is different from our past leaders as she sees the struggle. A philanthropist who owns a foundation where she contributes her little to helping the society in overcoming certain challenges. Without being in office, this woman has done the best she can to speak “CHANGE” into being. Imagine what would happen when she is in office! When she is given the power to help move the country to the next level. When she has the axe to root incompetence and godfatherism. Nigeria deserves a chance at a leader who knows the right steps to take.

An expert engineer is a new story for Nigeria, an erudite of knowledge is a better new story, and a new beginning. Nigeria needs a new beginning, and a fresh start; Something that tells a different story from our history. Our history has been horrible, our history needs to continue with a new line of good reading. I believe it is time to get a fresh start, let it be known that at this point, Nigerians chose competence over big names. That we, for once, did the right thing, that we place the leadership of our country in the hands of a woman we can trust, a woman that will usher in a new era, a time of expertise and great growth, a technocrat who will surround herself with more technocrats and see this country elevated to her rightful place in the international system.

We might be bothered about her newness to politics, but this begs the question; how good have the old political lords been in moving the nation forward? It is therefore not by one’s political achievements, it is way beyond that. It is more along the lines of how much good can come out of a leader.

Show me a great country, and I will show you a great leader in power. It’s high time we reclaimed our old glory. There is no one better for the job than Ambassador Funmi Ayinke.

Momoh is a political analyst based in Kaduna.