Funmi Ayinke drops new single, ‘Obinrin Remix’, featuring ex-style plus TundeDot

Engr. Funmi Ayinke-Adekojo, a Nigerian business Mogul popularly known as Funmi Ayinke has released her much anticipated music single, ‘Obinrin Remix’, featuring former style-plus member, TundeDot.

The multi talented Ondo born philanthropist, who delved into music, says the new single is geared towards creating awareness on the Importance of the girl child to the society.

‘Obinrin Remix’, according to her, is an inspirational song that spoke on the need to put women in the seat of affairs of any nation that want to be developed, urging the federal government to give women more focus.

The new single is produced by Iriemi Ebenezer with an inspirational chorus like “I’m wonderfully and carefully made” “I’m unique and you can’t relate me” “Obinrin you are amazing in your ways” “I have a mother, I have a sister, I have a wife and a daughter”

Funmi Ayinke released the song ‘Obinrin remix’ after she released her first song ‘it’s our time’ which was released during the #EndSARS protest, which was followed up with ‘I can make it’, both has been enjoying massive airplay.

Her third song ‘Hallelujah’ is followed by ‘Olorun Agbaye’ which is in conjunction with poplular music evangelist, Funmi Aragbaye.

She soon followed with her fifth song ‘Bawa Tun aye wase’ which was then followed with the released of ‘Obinrin’ and ‘Obinrin Remix’ and the seventh song ‘The Journey’ some months ago.

“Obinrin Remix’ is an inspirational song that encourages the listener that without women in the society the society can never grow because women are the heartbeats of the world”, she said

The ECOWAS Youth Ambassador and 2020 Ondo State Woman of the year explained that it took the grace of God for her to be able to merge home with engineering and her music career.

She stressed that her full album will soon hit the air wave, adding that the new singles and other songs are available on all digital platforms for download.