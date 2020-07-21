Funtua was a bridge builder – Northern govs





The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) said it is shocked by the death of a veteran journalist and an elder statesman, Malam Isma’ila Isa Funtua.

In a press statement conveying its condolences, the chairman and Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, Monday night said they are; “saddened by the news of the demise of Malam Isma’ila whose sudden death was announced Monday evening.”

The statement signed by Dr. Makut Macham, the director of press and public affairs to the governor said late Funtua was a bridge builder in between people of different ethnic and religious groups.

Lalong said: “This is a great loss to his family, the northern region and the entire nation, considering his immense contributions to national development.

“He is one person that has built bridges among people of different ethnic, religious and political persuasions and also encouraged unity, peace and tolerance.”

Lalong said the Late Funtua, had not only distinguished himself as a journalist that led the clamour for the freedom of expression and the press, “but also encouraged responsible journalism practice that is geared towards nation-building and propagation of truth, justice and the fight against corruption.”

He said the business acumen, humility and hard work of the late Mallam Funtua among his many achievements will continue to inspire the younger generations, especially now that the nation is in dire need of role models.

Lalong said the forum, also commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the sad development as the late Mallam Funtua was his long term associate, supporter and political ally who did a lot to offer counsel to the government on many issues.