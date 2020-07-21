Funtua was a colossus in business, public service – IPI

The International Press Institute (IPI) Tuesday said it received with shock and sadness, the news of the sudden death of its patron, Malam Ismaila Isa Funtua.

Funtua, who was also the founding managing director of Democrat Newspaper and former president of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), died Monday at age of 78.

The of chairman, IPI Nigeria, Mr. Kabiru Yusuf, in a statement in Abuja said Funtua’s colossal influence and contributions to national development traversed the fields of public service, business, politics and the media.

The statement was co signed by the member, IPI Executive Board, Alhaji Wada Maida, and secretary, IPI Nigeria, Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin.

Yusuf said he would be most remembered as the arrowhead of Nigeria’s successful hosting of the historic 2018 IPI World Congress & General Assembly in Abuja.

“IPI mourns the departure of this patriot and international media figure. We commiserate with his family, the government and people of Nigeria and the media community.”