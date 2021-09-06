FUOYE gets new PRO

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has named its Chief Information Officer to the Vice-Chancellor, Mr. Foluso Ogunmodede, as its Public Relations Officer (PRO).

Ogunmodede, a seasoned journalist took over from Mr. Yinka Ademuyiwa.

Ogunmodede, whose appointment as the university’s Public Relations Officer took effect from 1st September, 2021, joined the university as the VC’s Chief Information Officer this year.

His appointment was contained in a letter dated 1st September, 2021 and signed by the university’s acting Registrar, Mr. Mufutau. A. Ibrahim.

The letter reads: ” I am pleased to convey to you the approval of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina to appoint you as the University Public Relations Officer with effect from 1st September, 2021 and until further notice.”

Ogunmodede, until his appointment, was the Deputy Editor (News) of the Daily Telegraph, publishers of New Telegraph newspaper, Lagos.

He cut his journalism teeth at the now rested The Comet newspaper between 1998 and 2004.