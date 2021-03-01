FUOYE won’t compromise standard – VC

Determined to tame criminal elements and ensure improved education standard, the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has synergised with the Department of State Services (DSS) and Police to deal with suspected internet fraudsters and cultists.

As part of means to ensure smooth take off of the proposed College of Medicine, the institution has also expressed readiness to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti (FETHI), for temporary use of the facility to train their pioneer students.

However, the university is also proposing another MoU with the Ekiti state government to boost agriculture and ensure food security to make Ekiti the food basket of the nation through partnership in terms of training of personnel, research and community support.

The new FUOYE vice chancellor, Prof. Sunday Abayomi Fashina stated this Saturday at a press conference, where he unveiled his agenda and promised that criminalities would be uprooted completely under his leadership.

The professor of Soil Science, said: “We have written to the DSS and police to help us deal with cases of suspected yahoo boys and cultists. We are noticing such tendencies and we will deal with it, because we won’t compromise standard.”

Fashina said his administration won’t run a course without prognosis and assurances to get accreditation, adding that he has begun talk with Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCAN) for the running of the College of Medicine in the university.

“We are going to sign MoU with FETHI for temporary use of their facility to begin our medical college. We appreciate the Oye community for donating 100 hectares of land to this university for the building of our own teaching hospital.

“We are sure that we will get accreditation within the shortest time we begin the college. The Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences we just established will serve as a launch pad for the College of Medicine”.