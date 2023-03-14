Further rejection of old naira notes a serious crime, AbdulRazaq warns 

The Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has asked residents of the state, especially marketers, to collect and spend the old and new naira notes as both are still legal tenders.

The governor warned that it is a serious crime to further reject the old and naira notes as legal tender following the Supreme Court judgment and directive of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to commercial banks to issue and accept them.

“Per the judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and the latest circular of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the old naira notes are still remains legal tender in the country. Banks now officially issue the old naira notes (including N500, N1000). I, therefore, urge all residents of our state to spend and receive both the old and the new naira notes,” a statement by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, said on Tuesday.

“This appeal especially goes to our marketers/traders. Further rejection of the old naira notes is in breach of the Supreme Court judgment.”

