FUTA: Akwa Ibom group lauds Buhari over good governance

A youth group under the auspices of South-South Assembly of Nigeria, Eket Senatorial District, Ikot Abasi local government area of Akwa Ibom state, Thursday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for citing a Federal University of Science and Technology in their area.

The youth group noted that the university would bring about massive development and gainful employment to the people.

In a thank you rally organised in the council headquarters Wednesday, the leader of the group, Comrade John Ayang, described the generosity of Mr. President as magnanimous, saying that the ‘gift’ came at the right time to the state and the council area.

The appreciation march by many youth and elders from the area was interpreted to mean that the federal government had always shown love to the area.

“Mr. President, let us also use this medium to thank you again for the liberty Oil and Gas Free zone, which also has Ikot Abasi as the host community and also the proposed fertilizer blending company,” Ayand said.

Ayang further noted that, “It is indeed, a thing of joy that the colonial city of Ikot Abasi, has been remembered and suitable to host a prospective world class higher institution, where science and technology will be taught and practiced.”

He appealed to the federal government to revisit the issue of the

Aluminum Smelting Company of Nigeria [ALSCON] which he said would complement the new university in terms of knowledge sharing and also boost the economy of our country.

Other youth leaders from the council area in their solidarity speeches commended the federal government for the kind gesture.

“As a matter of fact, I want to thank other stakeholders and I will not fail to mention the distinguish Senator Udoma Udoudoma. He is a personality that will be celebrated till eternity. We have other people who have influenced the process of the university. I don’t want to mention names because there are lots of people, but I will pay hmage to my local government chairman in the person of Mr. Joe Affia for his support.