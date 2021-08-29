FUTA retirees drag VC, others before EFCC over deductions

Some retirees of the Federal University of Technology Akure, have dragged the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Fuwape and two others before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged conversion of deductions from their salaries when in the service of Staff Secondary School of the institution.

The petitioners; Messrs. Asein Abraham Omoarebu, Ezekiel Ojo Akerele, Foluwaso Ebenezer Akerele and Samuel Oluwabamise Olajide, alleged that it was the conversion of their deductions that made it impossible for the school to pay pensions after retirement.

In a petition filed on behalf of the petitioners by their attorney, Olabanjo Ayenakin Esq., a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Akure, the Ondo state capital, the retirees alleged that the deductions from their salaries while in service were not paid to their pension fund managers.

The petition entitled: “False Pretence, Criminal Conversion and Fraud,” reads inter Alia: “It is our brief that Professor Joseph Fuwape, the vice chancellor of FUTA, Mr. Julius Adefola Adesoba(Bursar of FUTA) and Prof. Deji Ogunsemi(Chairman of the Board of FUTA Staff Secondary School) falsely represented to our clients that our clients were registered with Arm Pension Managers Limited, and NLPC Pension Fund Administrators(PFA).

Deductions were made from our clients’ salaries monthly under the false pretence that they were being remitted to our clients’ PFA accounts, but the monies were fraudulently converted by these people.”

The attorney to the petitioners averred that it was criminal under Pension Act not to register an employee under a pension manager and also criminal to covert pension funds.

One of the petitioners, Mr. Fola Akerele, who retired in September 2016, said he had gone for capturing in Ibadan, but PENCOM officials told him they couldn’t do anything until FUTA paid.

Mr. Akerele Ezekiel, who also retired in April, 2017 from the school said they had submitted all necessary documents including affidavit, but couldn’t understand why the payment is being delayed.

The petition reads further that: “In line with the Pension Reform Act, our clients are entitled to be paid their pensions immediately upon their retirements from service. Our clients have since made several demands to the suspects but the suspects failed and refused to pay the petition due to our clients.

The various Pension Fund Administrators have consistently informed our clients that most of the deductions from our clients’ salaries were not remitted to their PFA accounts.

“The actions of the suspects have subjected our clients to serious psychological trauma and they find it very hard to eke out livelihood.”

The petitioners, therefore, called on the anti-corruption agency to investigate the management of the deductions by the varsity management.