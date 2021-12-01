FUTO graduates 4,412

The Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), will Saturday graduate 4,412 students in various disciplines.

The vice chancellor, Professor Nnenna Oti at a press briefing Tuesday said, “Out of the number, 4,032 is for Bachelor’s degree while 380 is for Higher degree.

“In the first degree,64 students made First Class, 1,399 made Second Class Upper, 2,278 made Second Class Lower, 350 made Third Class, 2 Pass, and 39 Unclassified degree( Doctor of Optometry).

“Also in the Higher degree, 42 got Ph.D, 219 got M.Sc., M.Tech., M.PH., M.Eng., and MBA., and 119 got PGD,” she further stated.

Prof. Oti reeled out her achievements since she assumed duty as the 8th Substantive Vice Chancellor of the institution in June 2021.

She said a College of Medicine with proposition for a Teaching Hospital and School of Electrical Systems Engineering Technology(SESET) housing departments of Electrical Engineering, Electoronic Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering, Computer Engineering and Mechatrionics Engineering were established.

Also established were School of Logistics and Innovation Technology(SLIT) housing departments of Logistics and Transport Technology, Project Management and Technology, Supply Chain Management and Technology Entrepreneurship and Innovation; Centre of Excellence on Local Materials Substitutions initiated by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board(NCDMB), thus making it the third Centre of Excellence in the university; while there had been full accreditation of 9 Engineering programmes of the university by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria(COREN).

