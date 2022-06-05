G-37 For Atiku congratulates PDP presidential candidate 



A political group, G-37 For Atiku, has congratulated recently elected presidential candidate for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his deserved victory at the just concluded party primaries ahead of 2023 general election.

A statement issued by the group over the weekend and signed by it’s Chairman/National Co-ordinator Barr. Chijioke N.Obi and National Secretary, Barr. Chike Chukwurah, on behalf of the National Executive and numerous members and supporters in Nigeria and Diaspora, felicitated with the PDP’s flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, “on this deserved feat of winning the presidential candidacy of our great party.”

According to the statement, “Atiku’s landslide success at the primary for a record second time is well deserved and a testament to his capacity and acceptability by Nigerians who are convinced that he’ll deploy his vast experience, exposure, and knowledge in the development of our great Party, the PDP and Nigeria at large.”

The statement further stated that, “the instrumentality of Atiku’s political prowess and sagacity, robust and issue-based campaign ensured the party’s huge success at the 2019 elections, and this stands him out among his contemporaries.

“The G-37 For Atiku nurses no doubt whatsoever that Atiku will at this time clinch the highly coveted seat of power in our land and use it to bring meaningful and thoughtful developments that will eternally change the lives of Nigerians positively.

“The G-34 For ATIKU therefore prays for continuous God’s guidance and protection as he work very hard to rescue our great country Nigeria from the trenches and misrule of the ruling party.”

