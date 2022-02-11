Gabasawa kids empowerment initiative boss loses mother

The executive director, Gabasawa Children Empowerment Initiative, Evangelist Doris Yaro, has announced the death of her mother, Rev. Rahila Wakshama, who slept in the Lord on February 6, 2022, in Lagos, after a brief illness.

A statement released by Evangelist Doris Yaro indicated that her late mother, who was born on August 30, 1950, in Borno state, did her theological school at the Northern Nigerian Bible College where she obtained a diploma in theology.

According to the statement, the late cleric started her health outreach as an auxiliary nurse with the American Health Missionaries in Jos.

“The late Rev. Rahila Wakshama was known for her selflessness, kindness, and humaneness and accommodating lifestyle. In fact, her love for humanity knew no bounds.

“She is survived by her loving husband, Rev Inusa Wakshama, eight children, 16 grand children, five sons-in-law, one daughter in-law and her eldest sister.

“Her remains will be laid to rest on February 12, 2022, in Jos, Plateau state,” the statement read in part.