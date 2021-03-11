Gabkwet assumes office as NAF spokesperson

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet has assumed office as the new Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI) of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

He was appointed following recent appointments and deployments by the NAF.

He took over from Air vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola who has been appointed director plans of the NAF.

A statement by Wing Commander Bassey Okon on behalf of Director of Public Relations & Information Thursday, said Gabkwet assumed office on 9 March 2021 as the 17th DOPRI.

According to the statement, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet hails from Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau state. He attended St Joseph’s College, Vom, Plateau state and later proceeded to the Nigerian Defence Academy as a member of 42nd Regular Course.

The statement reads in parts: Gabkwet was commissioned into the NAF as a Pilot Officer on 16 August 1996. He is an alumnus of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba Lagos state, where he obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Relations in 2008.

“The senior officer has attended several courses some of which include, International Military Public Relations Course in Sweden, Junior and Senior Command and Staff Courses at the prestigious Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji as well as Strategic Public Relations and Crisis Management Courses at Pinnacle PR, London.

“Additionally, he attended a Speech Writing Course organized by Ragan Communications at American University, Washington DC. Air Commodore Gabkwet is also an alumnus of the National Defence University, Champing, China, Air Force War College, Nigeria and the National Defence College, Nigeria.

