Gabkwet assumes office as NAF spokesperson

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet has assumed office as the new Director of Public Relations and (DOPRI) of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

He was appointed following recent appointments and deployments by the NAF.

He took over from Air vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola has been appointed director plans of the NAF.

A statement by Wing Commander Bassey Okon on behalf of Director of Public Relations & Thursday, said Gabkwet assumed office on 9 March 2021 as the 17th DOPRI.

According to the statement, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet hails from Pankshin Local Area of Plateau state. He attended St Joseph’s College, Vom, Plateau state and later proceeded to the Nigerian Defence Academy as a member of 42nd Regular Course.

The statement reads in parts:  Gabkwet was commissioned into the NAF as a Pilot Officer on 16       August 1996. He is an alumnus of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba , where he obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Relations in 2008.

“The senior officer has attended several courses some of which include, International Military Public Relations Course in Sweden, Junior and Senior Command and Staff Courses at the prestigious Command and Staff College, Jaji as well as Strategic Public Relations and Crisis Courses at Pinnacle PR, .

“Additionally, he attended a Speech Writing Course organized by Ragan Communications at American University, Washington DC. Air Commodore Gabkwet is also an alumnus of the National Defence University, Champing, China, Air Force War College, and the National Defence College, .

