GAC Motors, Lotus Bank team up, offer auto financing scheme

In a bid to make vehicle acquisition easier and more affordable to all prospective auto patrons nationwide, GAC Motors has entered into a partnership with Lotus Bank.

The scheme, ‘Rent to Win’, the two organisations said, is aimed at reducing the number of used vehicles on Nigerian roads.

Chairman, CIG Motors (franchise owners of the GAC brand in Nigeria), Chief Diana Chen, while speaking at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Lagos, said that the partnership with Lotus Bank is designed to enable customers to acquire new vehicles in a financially convenient manner with comfortable repayment plans.

Chen explained that the scheme is a special one to willing clients and reiterated that it would be executed with the sincerity of purpose it deserves.

Executive Director, Lotus Bank, Alhaji Alhassan Abdulkarim expressed delight at the agreement between the two organisations.

Abdulkarim explained that since the bank was established less than a year ago, it was the first time it was signing such an agreement with any automobile company in Nigeria and expressed optimism that it had the capacity to finance the scheme.

Also speaking at the signing ceremony, General Manager, Commercial, CIG Motors, Jibril Arogundade, recalled that the automobile company had the same agreement with some financial institutions earlier and described the experience as successful for the automobile industry.