‘Gaidam has resolved 50- year-old water scarcity in Machina’

The Yobe state government has said, with the provision of a good number of boreholes and over 750 hand pumps, the problem of water scarcity in the ancient city of Machina has now become history.

The chairman of the local government, Idrissa Mai Bukar, told journalists in Machina on a media tour yesterday that, before now, there were only three boreholes in Machina but with the coming of the Ibrahim Gaidam administration, their tears have been wiped away.

“When I assumed office as the chairman, we were able to connect Machina with water from a distance of 7 kilometers.

Our 50 year water scarcity is now over because we have also drilled over 750 hand pumps, especially in the neighbouring villages,’’ he said.

In a related development, the chairman said the construction of the 52 kilometer road from Nguru has opened up the local government to economic activities in the area and paved the way for easy access to those coming for tourism.

Blueprint gathered that, before the construction of the road, it took over five hours using four wheel drive vehicle to reach Machina due to its difficult terrain.

The emir of Machina, Usman Bashir Ibn Machinama, while receiving the journalists, commended Ibrahim Gaidam for providing his people with social amenities, saying they have reaped the dividends of democracy

