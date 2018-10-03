Gaidam picks Yobe East senatorial ticket

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state has clinched the Yobe East unopposed under the All Progressives Congress in the just concluded Senate primaries held yesterday at the August 27 Stadium, Damaturu. Announcing the result, the returning officer of the All Progressives Congress, Ambassador Dauda Danladi said there were 2,282 delegates accredited for the election. He said after due accreditation, a total of 2,282 delegates were accredited from which Gaidam scored 2,272 valid votes, while the other 10 votes were invalid” “Governor Ibrahim Gaidam, having scored 2,272 of the total votes is hereby declared winner of the primary election of Yobe East and will be flying the flag of the senate under the APC in the next election,” he said. In his acceptance speech, Gaidam called on the delegates and the entire members of the party to keep praying for him so they will not deviate but work towards the development of the state. Blueprint gathered that the other senatorial primary elections were holding simultaneously in their respective zonal headquarters.

amps.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.