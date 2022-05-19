GAIN trains food processors on techniques in Nasarawa

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and HarvestPlus have commenced the training of food processors on improved processing techniques of bio fortified crops such as Vitamin A. cassava and maize in Nasarawa state.

GAIN’s country project officer, Tervershima Torhemen, stated this at a three -day training on improved processing techniques of bio fortified crops and access to finance, Thursday, in Lafia the state capital.

“The theme of the event was “Improving business capabilities to deliver more nutritious foods in Nigeria.”

He stated that if the cassava processors were given adequate training on improved techniques to preserve their products, it will help a lot in saving wastages and improve commercial delivery system for bio fortified crops.

He said the commercialisation of bio fortified crops project is a value chain development project that aims to deliver nutritious foods across nine states- Nasarawa, Cross River, Anambra, Imo, Oyo, Osun, Kaduna, Kano and Niger.

He said GAIN and HarvestPlus would assist in giving them the necessary training on how to improve techniques of Bio fortified crops and access to finance, through targeted interventions and hoping to reach 34 million consumers with vitamin A maize or cassava in these states.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

