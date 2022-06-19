Galadima tasks community health practitioners on standard, growth 

Community health practitioners in Nigeria have been urged to live up to the expectations of the people and uphold very strongly the ethical standard while dispensing their services in their various places of practice.

Chairman Governing Board of Community Health Practitioners, Mr Sule Galadima, made the call in Abuja during a five-day retreat for the new executives of the National Association of Community Health Practitioners of Nigeria (NACHPN) over the weekend.

In his address, Galadima called on community health workers to always uphold the ethics of the profession to enhance effective healthcare delivery services at the grassroots as the health practitioners represent the first point of call in emergency situations at the community level.

He disclosed that “plans are already on ground to further sanitise the community health practice in Nigeria towards boosting primary health care system in the country.”

According to Galadima, a policy on community health was being developed that would establish a community health institute, as part of strategies to further enhance the growth of the sector.

Accordingly, he said the Board will soon embark on ‘operation show your certificate and license to practice’ and review training curriculum as part of measures to maintain standard in the practice of the profession.

In a remark, the Registrar of the Board, Alhaji Bashir Idris, said, the Act establishing the Community Health Council would be reviewed towards realising its objectives in line with the present realities.

Alhaji Idris stressed the need for the establishment of School of Health Technology in the FCT to avail the community health practitioners the opportunity to upgrade themselves; and advised the new executives to reconcile all aggrieved members of the Association in order to work towards the welfare and betterment of the body.

President of the National Association of Community Health Practitioners of Nigeria, Comrade Kabir Ahmed Yahaya said the retreat was organised to enlighten the new executives of the association on their responsibilities towards repositioning NACHPN for better performance.

