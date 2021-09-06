Galadiman Nasarawa dies at 88

The Galadiman Nasarawa in Nasarawa local government area of Nasarawa state, Alhaji Umaru Tsoho Suleiman, is dead.

Sarkin Fadan Nasarawa, Alhaji Jibrin Suleiman Maiwalima, confirmed this to Blueprint in a telephone chat on Monday.

He said the late Galadiman Nasarawa died on Sunday evening, after a brief illness in his home town, and has since been buried according to Islamic rite in Nasarawa.

“Galadima died on Sunday around 4:30 pm and was buried around 6:30 pm on the same day, the funeral prayer took place at the palace led by Malam Umaru Baba the chief Imam of Izalatu Bidi’a Waikamatul Sunna of Nasarawa LG,” he said.

According to him, “The late Galadiman Nasarawa was 88 years. He was turbaned Galadima 50 years ago, by the 9th Emir of Nasarawa late Alhaji Jibrin Mairiga around 1972.”

He described the death of Galadima as a huge loss to the Nasarawa emirate council and the state at large, but God gives life and takes it at will.

Also, a statement issued and signed by the Secretary to Nasarawa Emirate Council, Hon. Dr. Idris Mohammed Loko, which was made available to newsmen said the late Galadiman Nasarawa left behind three wives and many children, grand children and great grand children.

According to the statement, the burial prayer of his remains was led by His Royal Highness, the Emir of Nasarawa, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman Jibrin, who is also the former Minister of Environment under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Emirs, chiefs, emirate council members and other traditional rulers attended the funeral prayer which was held at the Emir’s Palace in Nasarawa.

