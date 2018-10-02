Galaudu emerges Kebbi PDP guber candidate

A former senator that represented Kebbi North senatorial district in the national assembly has been declared winner of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries for the 2019 general elections.

The exercise which lasted for 24 hours was conducted at the Gwadangwaji recreation center amidst tight security.

It was peaceful and orderly with four aspirants jostling for the number one position.

The state PDP Returning Officer, Alhaji Ado Datti said 2212 delegates were screened and 2212 votes were casted and 20 invalid votes detected.

He announced that Alhaji Abubakar Malam scored 28 votes, Alhaji Buhari Bala 322 votes; Alhaji Umaru Tafida scored 720 while Senator Isah Galaudu polled 1,072 votes to defeat his opponents.

“I, Alhaji Ado Datti the returning officer of the Kebbi state PDP governorship primaries wish to announce that haven polled 1,072, hereby declare Senator Isah Galaudu as the winner of the primary election.” He thanked the delegates for exhibiting a sense of maturity throughout the exercise and urged them to continue to be disciplined and work assiduously for the success of the party.

In his acceptance speech, the winner of the election, Senator Isah Galaudu commended the effort of all the delegates and party members who spared their time to stay a sleepless night to ensure that they casts their votes.

He promised to carry everybody along in the affairs and activities of his candidature so that together they can uproot the APC led administration of the state, which, according to him performed below expectations of the electorates.

