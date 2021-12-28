Galaxy backbone and Nigeria’s thriving ICT

The combination of economic distress and pervasive insecurity has made it difficult to identify redeeming features of the Nigerian dispensation. Wherever you turn, it’s almost all gloom. However, there is a Nigerian organization that has a narrative perspective to share. Galaxy Backbone is a technology company set up in 2006 to help organizations in government utilize ICT better and in a more productive manner in such a way that that the gains and opportunities available in adopting technology is effectively utilized. This responsibility is not only meant for organizations in Abuja but for the whole of the country. GBB was given the responsibility of actualizing the National Information Communications Technology Infrastructure Backbone (NICTIB) project of the federal government aimed at connecting the 36 states of the country with high-speed fibre optic cables that will create job opportunities across the country and improve the standard of living of the people. GBB used the opportunity of its recent annual business retreat to reiterate its commitments to the customer and to delivering excellence in the market. GBB’s provision of digital services infrastructure in Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) across Abuja received a boost this year with the approval of funds by the President for the upgrade of the Local Area Network (LAN) across the government locations. This is a major development to the improvement of Internet and communications experiences of most of these MDAs.

According to Professor Muhammad Bello Abubakar, Managing Director/CEO of the organization, GBB built nationwide network to the stage where it has become very secure. The organization remained committed to collaboration, as opposed to competition, with other ICT companies in the private sector towards the development and growth of Nigeria’s digital Economy. In his words, “Galaxy Backbone is committed to looking for innovative ways to collaborate with other ICT companies. We are not here to compete, but to enable our partners and customers achieve more through the digital infrastructure services we offer them”. In this context, in 2021, GBB created new partnerships with local and global companies. As Nigeria’s digital infrastructure service provider, the organization has continued to focus on areas of its strengths, while collaborating with other organizations that do not operate in the same space so that, together, they can provide the experience of one-stop services to the customer. GBB provides to public and private organizations mainly Internet connectivity for video conferencing, local and wide area networks (LANs and WANs), hosting services and cyber security. It also provides services in project management, capacity building and related consultancy services. GBB leverages its own infrastructure and people spread across the country to provide these services to organizations in both public and private sectors.

The first phase of its NICTIB project that has been completed covered 13 states; Abuja, Nassarawa, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun and Lagos. All these states have been lit up with Galaxy Backbone’s Fibre Optic Network and it is available for organizations to take advantage of. To facilitate and deliver this service more effectively in the South Eastern region of the country, GBB went into partnership with Interra Networks and launched STORM; a Fibre Network and Data Hosting platform that would leverage its infrastructure in the delivery of services in Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi and Delta States. Through this relationship, services will get to end customers faster and more effectively. GBB’s commitment to the customer and its awareness that it cannot reach across to everyone on its own is prompting these new initiatives at partnering with the right partners in delivering its services.

The second phase of the project commenced this year and is currently well on its way. At the end of this second phase, GBB will have connected 21 additional states in addition to the 13 states it had earlier covered in phase one. GBB’s contribution to the deepening of broadband penetration in the country and the enhancement of Nigeria’s digital economy is worth commending and one to be encouraged by organizations, State Governments, Ministries, Departments and Agencies across the different sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The organisation is investing heavily in cyber security solutions to ensure that anytime an organization or individual is on its platform, the security of its data is guaranteed. GBB maintains a critical Infrastructure that is essential to the development and sustainability of Nigeria’s digital Economy. Through this infrastructure its position in enabling organizations is strengthened. One of the major achievements of Prof. M.B Abubakar, GBB’s Chief Executive is his decision to strengthen the operations of GBB’s regional offices. Professor Abubakar is convinced that GBB cannot attain its mission without empowering the regions hence this initiative. This necessitated the appointment of a Group Head to manage these regions spread across different parts of the country. The regional offices will ensure more effectiveness in the delivery and resolution of issues.

Now, Customer centricity is at the core of GBB’s values and reorganizational focus. This year, GBB organized the very first Customer Appreciation Day aimed at thanking and recognizing the efforts of all the organizations that have contributed in one way or the other to the development and successes achieved by Galaxy Backbone. The Customer Appreciation Day is the first since its inception and was well attended by GBB’s customers in Abuja and across a number of other states in the country. At this event the Managing Director, Prof. Abubakar thanked customers for contributing immensely to GBB’s business and success and committed to addressing all issues that were discussed during the event. Going into 2022, a lot more attention will be paid towards customer satisfaction and operational excellence. In the words of Prof. Abubakar, “GBB is working closely with its partners, internal and external stakeholders in ensuring that more businesses are enabled with its digital infrastructure and that the nation’s digital economy and enhanced and strengthened.”

Hassan writes from Abuja ·