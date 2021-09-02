Gambo approves establishment of Naval Base in Kano

The Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, has disclosed that the naval board has approved the establishment of a naval base in Kano, aimed at enhancing the security architecture of the state and the nation at large.

Rear Admiral Gambo disclosed this when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the Government House, Kano.

He said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is working tirelessly in enhancing the security architecture of the nation, among which includes establishment of additional naval bases in different parts of the country.

The naval chief maintained that the base when completed would contribute in showcasing the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria at keeping the country one indivisible nation.

He commended Kano state government for allocating hectares of land in Dawakin Tofa where the naval base would be established in the state.

“We appreciate your kind gesture for allocating the land to the Nigerian Navy, and I’m happy to inform you that a Naval Base Commander has already been appointed. This is a demonstration of our commitment to ensuring that the base becomes a reality,” he said.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in a remark, applauded the federal government’s efforts in enhancing the security of the nation.

