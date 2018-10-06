Gana, Duke, Hagher, others jostle for SDP Presidential ticket at convention

Delegates to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) national convention have commenced voting to elect the party’s presidential candidate for the 2019 general elections.

Voting commenced at 6.30 p.m. on Saturday at the Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Abuja.

NAN reports that the party’s five presidential aspirants are: former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke and former Ambassador and former Minister, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher.

Others are: former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana; former Special Assistant to an ex-Defense Minister, Mr John Dara; and a former Ambassador, Felix Osakwe.

The SDP National Deputy Chairman (north) and Chairman Electoral Committee, Dr Abdul Isiaq, read the election guidelines before voting commenced.

Isiaq said out of 1729 delegates, 1726 were accredited, while 3 were voided.

He explained that the accredited delegates could vote at 20 cubicles with ballot box each.

Isiaq said that delegates from 20 states would be called for voting first in alphabetical order, to fast track the process. (NAN)

