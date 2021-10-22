Gana heads c’ttee as ex-CBN dep gov Mailafia goes home Nov 5

Following the demise of Dr Obadiah Mailafia, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which sad event occurred on September 19, 2021 at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, a former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana, has been appointed to head the Burial Steering Committee.

A press statement by Rev. Dr. Gideon Para-Mallam, Thursday, made available to Blueprint said the decision followed a meeting of the Committee held on Wednesday in Abuja, said a funeral program was approved for Thursday November 4, 2021 for service of songs/tributes at 5pm, while the funeral service shall take place the following day Friday November 5, 2021 at 11am.

“Both events shall take place at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

“Since the transition of Dr. Mailafia to eternal glory, religious, political and community leaders, among others, have paid personal visits to the Abuja home of the Mailafia. The Committee wishes to thank all those who have visited and sent condolence messages to the Family.

“We thank everyone for identifying with the bereaved family and look forward to the scheduled funeral activities in bidding farewell cum paying last respects to Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, Dr Para-Mallam stated.

