Gana not member of SDP, group alleges

A group known as SDP Volunteer Support Group (VSG) has alleged that Professor Jerry Gana, the presidential candidate of the party in the 2019 general elections is not a member of the party.

“Professor Gana belongs to a registered organization called Movement For New Political Order (MFNPO),” spokesman of the group, Comrade Hassan El-Adamu said in a statement.

The group added: “It is not registered with INEC or Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). We wondered how he emerged as the presidential candidate of SDP in the first place.

“It is on record that some aggrieved members of the PDP including Professor Jerry Gana were battered by Ali Modu Sherrif, their former National chairman and were sent packing by Uche Secondus, the current chairman of PDP.

“They tried joining the SDP through the back door and they were cautioned to use the proper and legal means of joining any political party in Nigeria. But they prefer to do it wrongly through a so called

MoU which contravened the Nigeria law.”

The group explained that the Nigerian constitution section 225 did not allow group membership entry into any political party.

It added: “The entire content of the MoU was single handedly signed between the National chairman of the SDP, Chief Olu False and Professor Jerry Gana without any mandate from the National Executive

Committee (NEC).”

The group explained that on the issue of zoning formula, there was nowhere in the 2013 SDP constitution that zoned any position to any region.

“It would be sad if the Court verdict which gave Professor Gana the ticket rely on the 2017 revised constitution of the party. The revised constitution did not follow due process.”

The group noted that the constitution review committee comprised none members of the party, adding that notices were not served on NEC members.

“The so called non- elective convention held to ratify the amended constitution is alien to the party constitution as members of the convention committee were neither constituted by the NEC nor was the

committee inaugurated by NEC as stipulated in the party constitution.

“Therefore the revised constitution of the SDP is considered invalid, unlawful and as such cannot be applied,” the group observed.

